Bucs take 7-3 lead with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski’s record touchdown

It took 10 tries, but a Super Bowl offense quarterbacked by Tom Brady has finally scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski set a record for the most postseason TDs by a quarterback-receiver duo with Brady’s eight-yard scoring strike to the tight end. Brady and Gronkowksi now have 13 such touchdowns, besting the 12 from former 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The go-ahead drive got started with Leonard Fournette taking three consecutive handoffs, netting a first down with a six-yard run on third-and-1.

Then after Bashaud Breeland was flagged for holding on Mike Evans, Brady zinged a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown on the right side.

Tight end Cameron Brate, who entered the game questionable with a back injury, took a screen pass on the left 15 yards down to the Kansas City 24. And Fournette officially put the Buccaneers in the red zone with an 11-yard run.

Gronkowski’s touchdown came with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.