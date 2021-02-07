Bucs use short field, Chiefs penalties to extend lead to 14-3

Getty Images

A Chiefs penalty helped give the Buccaneers great field position and two more set up Rob Gronkowski‘s second touchdown of the evening.

Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton was offside on a Ryan Succop field goal attempt and the Bucs got a first down as a result. Tom Brady hit Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

The score is the 14th in Super Bowl history for that duo and it extended the Chiefs’ lead to 14-3 with just over six minutes to play in the first half. The drive started on the Kansas City 38-yard-line after a holding penalty wiped out a good Tommy Townsend punt that he followed with a shank.

It looked like the Chiefs would escape without any damage when safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage, but a holding penalty on Charvarius Ward meant that the Bucs were able to maintain possession.

The Chiefs are up to five penalties and those errors have helped dig a big hole late in the first half.