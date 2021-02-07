Calvin Johnson had “great conversations” with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2021, 10:37 AM EST
JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢jgholt@startribune.com 10/12/2008 Lions @ Minnesota------] Lion‚Äôs receiver Calvin Johnson jumped over Vikings Antoine Winfield and Cedric Griffin for a third quarter Lions touchdown.
Getty Images

The relationship between the Lions and Calvin Johnson has been frosty ever since Johnson retired and the Lions required him to pay back part of his signing bonus — something they were contractually permitted to do because he walked away before his contract was up, but something that many teams have chosen not to do when great players decide it’s time to hang up the cleats.

But that frosty relationship seems to be thawing.

Johnson said this morning, after learning yesterday that he’s been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that he and Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp have been in regular contact and that he can see himself re-joining the Lions family.

“Myself and Sheila Ford Hamp have had great conversations,” Johnson said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

An easy way for the Lions and Johnson to get on the same page would be for the Lions to pay him to be an ambassador for the team. Johnson could make back the money the Lions charged him by making appearances for the Lions, and Megatron and the Lions could both end up happy.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Calvin Johnson had “great conversations” with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp

  1. I’m on the fence on this one.

    Most teams don’t ask for repayment. But that doesn’t mean they can’t obviously, or shouldn’t.

    The question is – should the Lions have done that with Calvin Johnson?

    I’d be interested to see how many years into that extension he called it quits, along with what their cap situation was.

  2. If someone pays you for services and you take the money, but then walk away, that’s stealing. I don’t care if some teams allow stealing, it’s not right, and the Lions certainly aren’t the bad guy here. The Lions never won a single playoff game during Johnson’s career. They’re trying to move in another direction. Johnson is a HOFer now. He should be able to get a job at one of the networks, like all the other HOFers who sit around Sunday morning and do nothing. The Lions need guys that can help get the shipped pointed in the right direction. If Calvin Johnson has something he wants to contribute to the team, I’m all for it. But if he’s looking for something from the team, then just go away. The Lions are tired of losing.

  3. Not Megatron’s fault that team has sucked since the beginning of time. The Lions need to eat the 1.3 and bring him back into the fold.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.