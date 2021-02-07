Cameron Brate, Antonio Brown officially active for Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a few injury issues to sort out over the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LV, but they’ve all come to a positive resolution for their matchup with the Chiefs.

As expected, tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Antonio Brown are active for the game after being listed as questionable on Friday. Brate landed on the injury report Thursday because of a back problem and Brown missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. also missed practice time (and Winfield missed the win over the Packers), but neither player received an injury designation for the game. Whitehead is set for shoulder surgery after the season.

Tight end Antony Auclair, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, quarterback Ryan Griffin, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, quarterback Drew Stanton, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and wide receiver Justin Watson are inactive for the Buccaneers.