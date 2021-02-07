Chiefs’ defense steps up with goal line stand

Getty Images

Everything was going right for the Buccaneers on their latest offensive drive. Until they got to the 1-yard line.

A Chiefs goal-line stand ended with Ronald Jones getting stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and the score remains 7-3. The Chiefs also got a little lucky when Bucs offensive lineman Joe Haeg lined up as an eligible receiver and got open in the end zone but dropped a potential touchdown pass.

With Tom Brady‘s history of success on quarterback sneaks, it was surprising the Buccaneers didn’t try one there.

The drive featured Brady hitting Mike Evans for 31 yards on a deep pass downfield. The Bucs also got a free 15 yards when Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones slapped center Ryan Jensen in the facemask at the end of a play.

Now the Chiefs take over at their own 1-yard line.