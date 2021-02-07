Chiefs out to 3-0 lead in first quarter

Getty Images

The wait for the first points of Super Bowl LV has come to an end.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker provided those points with a 49-yard field goal with just over five minutes to go in the first quarter.

After picking up one first down and punting on their first offensive possession of the game, the Chiefs were able to sustain their momentum the second time they had the ball. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Patrick Mahomes ran for first downs and Jason Pierre-Paul jumped offside to move the Chiefs a little closer to the end zone.

Things would stall out from there. Pressure forced an incompletion and Edwards-Helaire was dropped for a loss on second down. More pressure put Mahomes on the move on third down and a heave for Tyreek Hill in the end zone fell incomplete.

Mahomes also took a shot to the end zone when Pierre-Paul jumped across the line, but Bucs corner Sean Murphy-Bunting knocked the ball away.