Chiefs score a field goal, but still trail 14-6 late in first half

Down by 11 midway through the second quarter, the Chiefs needed a scoring drive to get back in Super Bowl LV.

They got points, but only a field goal.

The connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce was a leading factor in putting Kansas City in scoring position.

Mahomes began the possession with a 13-yard pass to Kelce, the tight end’s second reception of the first half. The duo connected again for a 12-yard reception, putting the Chiefs in Buccaneers’ territory. Mahomes narrowly escaped a sack on that play to get the ball off, evading the grasp of Shaq Barrett. Then the pair put Kansas City in the red zone with an 11-yard pass to the 18-yard line.

Kelce caught another, but Barrett’s pressure on third-and-6 from the Tampa Bay 14 forced Mahomes to throw it away.

The Buccaneers now lead 14-6 with 1:01 remaining in the first half.