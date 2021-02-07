Chiefs sputter on their third drive

Getty Images

The Chiefs aren’t doing what they did the last time they played in Tampa.

In Week 12, the Chiefs led the Buccaneers after one quarter, 17-0. The Chiefs were into their third drive when the first quarter of Super Bowl LV ended. Kansas City trailed, 7-3.

On the first play of the second quarter, a third and four play from the K.C. 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was rushed. He threw the ball to running back Darrel Williams in the backfield. The pass didn’t connnect — and it looked for an instant like it could have been intercepted.

The Chiefs punted to the Bucs. Through three drives, the defending champions have only three points. Quarterback Patrick Mahoems has completed only two of nine passes.