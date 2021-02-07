Chiefs turn the ball over on downs with 3:58 left, down 31-9

Getty Images

The Chiefs are running out of time, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious on every possession, with each passing second, that they are not going to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes is all out of magic, as the Chiefs’ patchwork offensive line has proved his kryptonite.

Only one thing has slowed the inevitable: A fan ran onto the field with 5:09 left, delaying the Bucs’ celebration.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs 60 yards to the Tampa Bay 27, but they turned it over on downs as Mahomes’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

During the drive, Mahomes had his initial third-down completion of the game on a 4-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

Ndamukong Suh had an 8-yard sack of Mahomes on the drive and split another sack of 13 yards with Cam Gill as Mahomes fumbled on the play. The Chiefs recovered for all the good it did them.

As Mahomes’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete, Antoine Winfield Jr. went up to Hill and gave the receiver’s signature peace sign in Hill’s face. He drew a taunting penalty.