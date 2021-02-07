Chris Jones: Penalties 1,000 percent affected the game

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 7, 2021, 11:04 PM EST
The Chiefs committed 11 penalties for 120 yards during the loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Several of those penalties were on defense and extended Tampa Bay’s drives.

In contrast, the Buccaneers were flagged four times for 39 yards.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones noticed the discrepancy. He said the Chiefs received nine penalties, and the Bucs only had two. While he wasn’t exactly right, he was close on the first-half numbers. Kansas City had eight penalties for 85 yards in the game’s opening 30 minutes. Tampa Bay had only one for five yards.

“I mean, penalties cost the game either way,” Jones said. “Only the referees can call the penalties. So the penalties affect the game 1,000 percent. What can I say? We had a lot of penalties called on us today.”

Jones also felt like the officials were calling the game tighter than they typically would in a championship setting.

“I was very surprised. This is the Super Bowl. Usually you let the guys play, especially in the biggest game of the year,” Jones said. “Penalties can change the game.”

Though some penalties are more consequential than others, the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl by 22 points. And that’s probably outside the margin of error.

23 responses to “Chris Jones: Penalties 1,000 percent affected the game

  2. Yes, KC committed those penalties – no dispute.

    What was amazing is that Tampa played repeatedly dirty and committed the same fouls and weren’t called for them. Suh lived down to his reputation and the missing finger one showed how he can never be considered a professional by playing like it was a street game. I knew going in that no defense had such a collection of worthless men, but even they lowered themselves to a new level of disrespect for good and professional play.

    I’m not saying that this game was fixed, but the disparity in calling penalties was glaring since there were more than a dozen fouls committed by Tampa that went unpunished.

  3. Stop committing penalties. KC feels like they are entitled to hold, commit PI , line up offsides, et al.

  5. Oh you just knew you’d hear it… here’s some tissues..try covering a little better, or making a stop on third down next time, and maybe the outcome will be a little different

  6. Officials were completely one sided in the game. When you put together a crew that has never worked together I guess it’s to be expected. All for equality and women in officiating but putting an unqualified official in the game just because of the PR win, shameful.

  8. There were some questionable calls by the refs but the Bucs offensive line pushed around the Chiefs defensive line. That’s where the Chiefs lost the game, in the trenches.

  10. Hard to blame the refs when TB smoked KC all game on the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense.

  11. Even if the penalties were unfair this game was lost because Mahomes had to instantly start sprinting towards his own end zone the second the ball was snapped every play. There was no winning after that, the penalties didn’t cause that.

    And what if you were just the team that was less disciplined? These are just sour grapes. Some members of the Chiefs showed themselves to be overly emotional during and after this game, Jones and Mathieu especially. These are the things you have to cut out if you want to win as a team and not just rely on individual talent.

  12. You had a lot of penalties “called” on you because you COMMITTED a lot of penalties! It’s not rocket science!!!

  13. Someone tell me there was holding on Brady’s interception. Not calling it the reason for the loss. But interceptions are huge, and the refs took the ball away from KC when it was a game. Horrific refereeing. Not the reason KC got blown out, but it’s the Super Bowl and at halftime that was the only story. Sad. That all said enjoy the SB Bucs, congrats!

  14. Makes up for last year in the Super Bowl when the Chiefs benefitted from a lack of penalties called against them.

  15. Sometimes I feel embarrassed for the players when they can’t handle the truth:

    Chris Jones, the KC offense NEVER crossed the goal-line. Is that the fault of the defensive penalties the defense committed?

    You lost to the better team. Is that so hard to say?

  16. The one PI penalty in the end zone on the throw that was five feet over everyone’s head was bad. The long PI when Mike Evans flopped was questionable, too. But the Chiefs got beat. Tampa Bay has a better team. The Chiefs had balls bouncing off their hands and facemarks all day. But K.C.’s OLine couldn’t hold back Tampa’s DLine. At the end of the day you have to take your hat off to Tom Brady. This is the biggest story in NFL history.

  17. What I was KC started to feel the pressure towards the end of the second half, and committed several penalties out of desperation, or being affected by that pressure.

    Then it became apparent that doing so was not going to work in their interest. So they settled down, but by that time it was too late anyway, and Tampa kept pouring on the pressure on both sides of the ball.

  18. Chiefs are the first team in literally 50 years to not score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Whether you agree with them or not, defensive holding calls didn’t cause the meltdown of the Chiefs offense.

  19. There was really only one penalty – on the last drive of the first half – that i thought was questionable. The long pi on breeland i thought was incidental contact with his feet getting tangled with evans. The one on mathieu in the end zone i thought was uncatchable (since they called pi) but they could have called holding on that one, so a penalty was deserved. The chiefs defense held a ton in the first half.

    Nevertheless, that last drive never happens if KC doesn’t call timeouts after 1st and 2nd down.

  20. springfield says:
    Someone tell me there was holding on Brady’s interception. Not calling it the reason for the loss. But interceptions are huge, and the refs took the ball away from KC when it was a game. Horrific refereeing. Not the reason KC got blown out, but it’s the Super Bowl and at halftime that was the only story. Sad. That all said enjoy the SB Bucs, congrats!
    —-
    KC lost because the offense couldnt get to the endzone. Not because a holding call saved Brady from an INT.

    Also calling two timeouts when the Bucs had the ball near the end of the half was a terrible idea by Reid.

  21. Ok they may have called a PI that they shouldn’t have. But they called one against the packers at the end of the game when earlier in the game they didn’t call one on the bucs when they intercepted the ball. All games can be decided by a couple of plays or no calls. This game no. Refs are human. The game was played by the bucs with more passion and they deserved to win.

  22. Try playing disciplined football. You should have had several more. Lack of discipline killed you today.

  23. 18 points were gifted to the bucs. The “offsides” which turned a FG into a TD. The phantom hold on the INT. And the bogus PI on Evans and in the end zone. You’ll never beat Brady and the refs in the playoffs

