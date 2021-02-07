Could Nick Foles be heading back to Philadelphia, again?

Getty Images

The Eagles could be going back to the future.

As rumors continue to make the rounds regarding a possible trade of quarterback Carson Wentz, long-time Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin dropped this nugget late Saturday night: Wentz to the Bears. For a first-round pick, running back Tarik Cohen, and . . . quarterback Nick Foles.

Yes, Nick Foles. The guy who won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia. The guy who nearly took them back to the NFC Championship the next year. The guy whom many believe should have been kept over Wentz after the 2018 season.

It would be Foles’ third stint with the Eagles, if it happens. Drafted in 2012 with a third-round pick, the Eagles traded Foles to the Rams for Sam Bradford in 2015. Then, the Eagles re-signed Foles in 2017. He has since signed with the Jaguars, who traded him after one year to the Bears.

Foles started the 2020 season as the backup to Mitch Trubisky. Acting on a gut feeling, coach Matt Nagy yanked Trubisky for Foles against the Falcons, and he promptly engineered a comeback win. Foles thereafter struggled, with Trubisky regaining the job after Foles suffered a hip/butt injury against the Vikings. Trubisky played well enough to keep Foles sitting on his hip/butt for the rest of the year.

Cohen took to Twitter in an effort to debunk his role in a potential trade: “Lemme clear this up real quick. Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM, Bears fans we locked in don’t worry. People say anything nowadays man.”

People do indeed say anything. Including coaches and General Managers. So we’ll see where this one goes from here.