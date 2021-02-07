Desperation drive fails for Chiefs

Getty Images

It’s not over yet, but it’s getting there.

The Chiefs, who failed to score a touchdown through three quarters for the first time in quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ tenure with the team, looked to be on track to punch the ball into the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

It didn’t happen.

The Chiefs had the ball with first and 10 on the Tampa Bay 12. They gained a yard on a first-down run. Then, Mahomes tried his damnedest to make magic on second, third, and fourth.

It didn’t work. A high throw on second down glanced off the hand of receiver Demarcus Robinson. On third down, Mahomes did his Tasmanian Devil routine before firing the ball into the end zone, where receiver Byron Pringle almost caught it. On fourth down, Mahomes ran with his hair on fire again, heaving the ball toward the end zone.

It nearly was caught. But ultimately it wasn’t. The Chiefs trail 31-9, and the time for a comeback for the ages is running out.