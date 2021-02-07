Eric Bieniemy likely to remain in Kansas City, but contract is expiring

Getty Images

One of the NFL’s top offensive coordinators is about to become a free agent.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract expires after the Super Bowl, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That means he’d be free to shop himself to any team in the league if he wanted to go elsewhere.

It’s unlikely he wants to go elsewhere, however. What offensive coordinator wouldn’t want to coach Patrick Mahomes?

Bieniemy has been viewed as one of the top candidates to become a head coach for the last two years, and for two consecutive coaching cycles he’s been passed over. He has made clear he wants to be a head coach, but until he does get hired, he’s likely to remain in Kansas City.