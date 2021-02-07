Frank Clark has a tackle for loss, sack on Bucs’ second possession

Getty Images

The Buccaneers picked up their initial first down of the game, but that’s all they did on their second possession.

After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Bucs got the ball back at the 20-yard line after Kansas City’s punt went into the end zone.

Ronald Jones ran for 13 yards on the first play of the drive. But Frank Clark dropped Scotty Miller for a 3-yard loss on the next play.

A 5-yard pass from Tom Brady to Cameron Brate set up a third-and-eight from the 35, and Clark sacked Brady for a 6-yard loss.

The teams have combined for two first downs and 29 yards after three drives — two by the Bucs and one by the Chiefs.