The Chiefs are going to have to get into the end zone if they want to win Super Bowl LV. But at least their kicker is hitting his field goals.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 51-yard field goal to end Kansas City’s first drive of the second half. That made the score 21-9, Buccaneers.

Butker’s kick was just the fourth field goal of longer than 50 yards in Super Bowl history.

Now the Chiefs need their defense to get a stop, as Kansas City tries to claw its way back into this game.