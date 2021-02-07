Leonard Fournette 27-yard touchdown run gives Bucs 28-9 lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs opened the second half with a field goal drive to draw within 21-9. But the Bucs answered with a touchdown.

The Bucs went 74 yards in only six plays.

The Chiefs had a chance for a three-and-out, but on third-and-four, Tom Brady converted with a short pass to Leonard Fournette that went for 12.

Fournette then had a 4-yard run before Rob Gronkowski caught a 25-yard pass over the middle from Brady to the Kansas City 27. Juan Thornhill saved the touchdown — if only briefly — with a shoestring tackle of Gronkowski.

Fournette then ran to the end zone for a 27-yard score.

The Bucs lead 28-9 with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Fournette has 10 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 31. Gronkowski has six catches for 67 yards and two scores.

Patrick Mahomes brought the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl last season, but he was playing against Jimmy Garoppolo. This year, he has Brady on the other side. The Chiefs Defense will have to step up for Mahomes to have a chance to bring his team back.