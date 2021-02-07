Panthers reportedly offered first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater, and more for Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

The Panthers have made no secret of their desire to upgrade at the quarterback position. It was known that they’d tried to trade for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The full terms have now been revealed.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Panthers offered the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and a fifth-round pick.

“Carolina still looking,” Schefter says at the end of his tweet. Perhaps more accurately “Carolina now hoping” someone sees Schefter’s report and calls the Panthers.

So take note, Houston Texans: Watson for Bridgewater plus picks? Or maybe Las Vegas Raiders. Or maybe Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota angle remains incredibly intriguing. If the Panthers wanted Stafford, why wouldn’t they want Kirk Cousins? And the Vikings could both get out of a delicate contractual corner with Cousins while bringing home the ultra-popular Bridgewater.

Bridgewater is signed through 2022, with a $17 million salary in 2021. Of that amount, $10 million is fully guaranteed.

Even without a quarterback-for-quarterback trade, Bridgewater clearly is available in trade. If nothing else, it raises an interesting question regarding whether the Saints would choose to bring Bridgewater back as the successor to Drew Brees.