Panthers reportedly offered first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater, and more for Matthew Stafford

The Panthers have made no secret of their desire to upgrade at the quarterback position. It was known that they’d tried to trade for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The full terms have now been revealed.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Panthers offered the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and a fifth-round pick.

“Carolina still looking,” Schefter says at the end of his tweet. Perhaps more accurately “Carolina now hoping” someone sees Schefter’s report and calls the Panthers.

So take note, Houston Texans: Watson for Bridgewater plus picks? Or maybe Las Vegas Raiders. Or maybe Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota angle remains incredibly intriguing. If the Panthers wanted Stafford, why wouldn’t they want Kirk Cousins? And the Vikings could both get out of a delicate contractual corner with Cousins while bringing home the ultra-popular Bridgewater.

Bridgewater is signed through 2022, with a $17 million salary in 2021. Of that amount, $10 million is fully guaranteed.

Even without a quarterback-for-quarterback trade, Bridgewater clearly is available in trade. If nothing else, it raises an interesting question regarding whether the Saints would choose to bring Bridgewater back as the successor to Drew Brees.

  2. If I’m the Vikings I do this in a heartbeat, draft a guy like Lance at 9 and transition Teddy into the backup role in 2022. My only concern is that the Vikings would find it difficult to move off of Teddy as I don’t feel he is a long-term solution due to his inability to throw downfield consistently.

  4. As a Vikings fan, really liked the time Teddy spent with the Vikes. He’s certainly a classy guy and a professional. However he’s nowhere near as good as Cousins. And Spielman has never been able to draft a QB that turned out to be anything special.
    If only the Vikes didn’t sign that extension with him last year. They’d be able to move on without losing any pics or cap space. They’re stuck with him until a better option comes along.

  5. Okay, so panthers are all in on a quarterback. Can’t trot out teddy after this news. Look for them to overpay for Darnold, Wentz or Mitch Tribuski

  6. If the Saints wanted to hand the keys to Bridgewater they would’ve told him and found a way to keep him last off season. I’d imagine Bridgewater’s cap hit last season would’ve been similar to Winston’s 1 year & Hill’s new deal combined.

  7. Goff plus two firsts and a third was a much better deal for the Lions. Its no wonder Carolina didn’t get Stafford.

  8. I wouldn’t trade a ham sandwich for Cousins. The only thing he’s good at is cashing his paycheck.

  10. yeti says:

    February 7, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Okay, so panthers are all in on a quarterback. Can’t trot out teddy after this news. Look for them to overpay for Darnold, Wentz or Mitch Tribuski
    ———
    The Panthers had already publicly said that Bridgewater needed to improve and play better and that they evaluate every position. Besides that Bridgewater knew when he signed he was a stopgap qb for the Panthers and it was up to him to earn the job there or elsewhere with his play and although he may have toughed it out he didnt play well.

