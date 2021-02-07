Patrick Mahomes: Obviously I didn’t play like I wanted to play

Posted by Charean Williams on February 7, 2021, 11:15 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes led his team back from deficits of 24, 10 and 10 in the three postseason games a year ago. So he was convinced, even down 31-9 late, that the Chiefs were going to rally back to win Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes, though, didn’t have Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy Garoppolo on the other side this time.

“Probably when I threw the interception at the very end of the game, you knew it was pretty much over then since we had no timeouts,” Mahomes said. “We battled to the very end. That’s one thing you can say. We played not very good football today. But we battled, and you have to respect the guys for their toughness doing that.”

Mahomes lost his second career postseason game, both to Tom Brady.

Brady was the better quarterback Sunday, winning MVP honors.

Mahomes went 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions. It was the first time he didn’t throw a touchdown in a game since Sept. 29, 2019, against the Lions, a 34-30 victory.

He took three sacks and eight quarterback hits and had to run for his life behind a patchwork offensive line.

“Obviously, I didn’t play like I wanted to play,” Mahomes said. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field, and I felt like the guys did that. They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time, but I’m proud of the guys and how they fought to the very end of the game.”

Mahomes vows to rebound from the disappointment he’s feeling tonight.

“My dad lost in the World Series in his career,” Mahomes said. “He continued to battle and continued to be who he was. Obviously it hurts right now. It hurts a lot. But we’re going to continue to get better. We have a young group of guys that have had a lot of success and have learned from that. We’ve had a few failures, and we have to learn from that. We can’t let this define us. We have to continue to get better, going into next year and being even better and preparing ourselves to hopefully be in this game again.”

23 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: Obviously I didn’t play like I wanted to play

  1. That kid has nothing to apologize for. Never stopped battling. I have immense respect for Mahomes and that respect grew during this game. Never any shame in being beaten by the GOAT.

  4. Mahomes played out of his mind, some of those incompletes were still dead accurate. He has nothing to be ashamed of, but the rest of his offense except Kelce and all of his defense definitely should be hanging their heads right now.

  6. Time is on your side. You will only get better. Brady fell many times but bounced higher. Look up to Brady. He’s not a gifted and freaky athlete physically. It’s the heart and the will, both of you have those. Just heal all your hurts and come back stronger.

  7. He played unbelievable but the Bucs D shut out Kelce and Hill and because of that Mecole Hardman and the likes became irrevelant

  10. 3 afc championships, won 2 of them, 2 Super Bowls, won one of them. All in 3 years… I think think he’ll be alright. Chiefs still have everyone next year, hopefully they’ll get healthy and get back there.

  11. Patrick Mahomes has it in him to be one of the all time greats.

    Not Tom Brady great, because that’s not likely to happen in any of our lifetimes, but great nonetheless.

  13. Honestly with a toe Injury it would have been nice to see him step up in front of that ferocious edge rush and find some room in the pocket. No idea why he kept running the spin move and drop back 20 yards play. Damn though that man almost made magic on some of those plays, his throws amaze me and he played his guts out til the end. It just wasn’t their night

  16. Mahomes is so talented… I’ve never seen anyone do a better Jim Everett impersonation.

    52.3 rating. 2 INTs. Money

  17. I don’t like Mahomes but anyone denying what he accomplished today is either blind or bitter. He earned respect with how he played while hurt while being beaten to death. He showed a lot of heart and out of anyone on that team he has the least to apologize for. To the untrained eye the only offensive players who rose to the challenge with him were Edwards Helaire and Pringle. These losses are necessary to make the wins more sweet. There’s always next year.

  19. Class act. Several others on the team can learn a lot from him. Lookin at you Honey Badger.

  20. Games are still won and lost in the trenches no matter how talented the QB or his skill players. The Chiefs lost in the trenches.

  22. Mahomes got to experience what many of the other quarterbacks in the NFL have to deal with on a regular basis. While Mahomes is definitely very talented, it’s a lot easier to put up amazing numbers when you have lots of time to throw and your receivers are wide open. I’m not sure if Mahomes would be a Pro Bowler if he played in an offense with average talent.

