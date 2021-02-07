President Biden expects full stadium for Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

This year’s Super Bowl will be played in a stadium that’s only about one-third full, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the NFL and all aspects of American life. A year from now, President Biden expects America and the NFL to be largely back to normal.

Biden said on the CBS Super Bowl pregame show that next year’s Super Bowl should be played before a capacity crowd at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

“It’s my hope and expectation, if we’re able to put together and make up for all the lost time fighting COVID that’s occurred, we’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl with a full stadium,” Biden said. “The Super Bowl is one of those great American celebrations. All those house parties, all those things that aren’t happening — but God willing, we’ll be able to celebrate it as usual a year from now.”

Biden said he appreciates the NFL’s cooperation in the vaccination effort, with every NFL stadium available for mass vaccinations. If that process goes well, America will be in a much better place a year from now.