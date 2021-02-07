Report: If Bucs win, Bruce Arians could step down with Todd Bowles taking over

Getty Images

Bruce Arians didn’t seem to leave much doubt about his plans for 2021 when he asked about the possibility of a Super Bowl win being the final game of his tenure as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

Arians said “hell no” and added that he’d plan to go for a repeat as long as the Glazers would have him back. A report on Sunday afternoon suggests that an Arians return may not be set in stone.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported during the Super Bowl LV pregame show that Arians could step down as head coach after a Buccaneers win. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would be promoted to head coach in that scenario.

There was no word on how seriously Arians may be considering such a move and his comments point toward it being an unlikely outcome. Should the Bucs win on Sunday, Arians will likely get another chance to answer the question.