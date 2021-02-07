Report: Jordan Whitehead to have shoulder surgery after Super Bowl

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is set to play in Super Bowl LV despite a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game.

Whitehead got in a full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week and did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He’s still less than 100 percent, however, and he’ll need to have the injury repaired after the season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Whitehead has a torn labrum and will need surgery after the season. He will play in the Super Bowl with a harness.

Whitehead had 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Bucs in the regular season. He has seven tackles and two forced fumbles in the playoffs.