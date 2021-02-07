Report of potential Bruce Arians retirement is “100 percent BS”

USA TODAY Sports

One of this year’s Super Bowl Sunday Splash! reports suggested that, if the Buccaneers win, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians may retire, handing the whistle to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Arians has blown the whistle on that report.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the notion of Arians retiring after this game is “100 percent BS.” Arians, we’re told, laughed at the suggestion that he’d walk away from such a loaded team.

Arians, a two-time coach of the year, retired in 2018, and he hated the experience. Even though he worked for CBS as a broadcaster (and gave us gems like “wide-ass open”), Arians wants to coach.