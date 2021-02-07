Report: Patrick Mahomes likely to have offseason surgery on injured toe

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during the week that his injured toe is close to 100 percent healed, but that may have been a bit of an overstatement.

Mahomes is likely to have offseason surgery to repair the toe injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Chiefs say Mahomes is good to go for Super Bowl LV, but the belief is that his toe injury could linger long-term if he doesn’t have it surgically repaired.

The Chiefs’ offensive line has been plagued by injuries this season, and the Buccaneers will be trying to put plenty of pressure on Mahomes. If his toe is giving him problems, that could prove to be a problem for the Chiefs’ offense.