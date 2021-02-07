Report: Seattle has received calls about a possible Russell Wilson trade

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
The quarterback carousel eventually could be getting a blast of nitrous oxide.

The Seahawks, according to NFL Media, have received “a couple of calls” about a possible trade of quarterback Russell Wilson. Per the report, there’s “no chance” Seattle will trade him.

This implies that Wilson remains one of the few untouchable players in the NFL. Is that really the case?

For now, he surely is. A pre-June 2 trade would spark a $39 million cap charge for 2021. After the 2021 season, it could be worth calling Seattle again.

That’s when Wilson will be closing in again on the expiration of his contract. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, has a habit of pushing for shorter-term, market value deals. Wilson, drafted in 2012, has signed a pair of four-year extensions. He currently makes $35 million per year.

After the coming season, he’ll have two years and $50 million left on his current contract. Rodgers, a baseball agent who has no other NFL clients and thus never has to worry about how driving a hard bargain for Wilson could affect his ability to do business on behalf of others, could start jostling for a new contract that gives Wilson even more money.

There’s also a chance that, after a year with Shane Waldron running the offense (while coach Pete Carroll potentially steers it toward a run-based attack), Wilson may get antsy about where things are heading for his career, as he inches toward 35 with only one ring.

Some in league circles believe Wilson eventually will play for another team. The rubber could meet the road if/when Wilson tries to get yet another market-level deal and the Seahawks decide that, dollar for dollar, the investment is no longer justified.

Simms has heard, and we’ve confirmed, that the Seahawks toyed with the idea of trading Wilson to the Browns for the first overall pick in 2018, with a plan to draft Josh Allen. At some point, there’s an argument to be made that it’s easier to pursue a championship with a quarterback playing on a rookie deal.

Indeed, Seattle’s last Super Bowl berth happened in the last season before the Seahawks made Wilson one of the highest-paid players in the game.

Report: Seattle has received calls about a possible Russell Wilson trade

  3. If the Patriots want to right the ship, offering their 1st, 2nd, their 2022 1st and Stephon Gilmore for Russell Wilson could do it in a hurry.

    It’s not like the Patriots are going to hit on those draft picks anyway.

  4. I think these “reports” of team x receiving calls about team X QB are floated by team x themselves to see what they can get. This includes Seattle, Raiders, Eagles, etc.

    And no this isnt my idea, others have said the same and its the most logical. Who would leak this? the team “inquiring”. No, that only invites competition which drives the price up. No its the team that wants it known their QB may be available.

  6. The Lions just showed that a large, bloated contract is no deterrent if you really want a player. I’m saying that teams may start looking at how much future draft capital & how many quality players they’d be willing to give up to actually inquire about getting Patrick Mahomes.

  7. First thing to establish is that there IS NO untouchable player in the NFL! The only question is what does it take to make anyone (Aaron Donald included) no longer untouchable. Yes, I could see Russell Wilson playing for someone else at some point. I believe that it could be happening in Dallas right now as they try to determine if Dak Prescott is worth the money they will have to pay and if they can get better result than what Dak has given them for much less money.

  9. He’s not getting more than $30 Million a year from anyone with the exception of Philly, and I don’t see Seattle trading him to Philly, but then again I didn’t see Pete calling that pass play in the Superbowl either…Soooo who knows

  10. I personally think after this season he will be playing with another franchise. You just at some point cannot keep kicking the can down the road financially for a player who just maybe at the end of the road.

  11. The return on investment for the Seahawks organization on Wilson is just about zero. Wilson is terrible in post-season big games, he has single handedly gotten numerous offensive coordinators fired due to his failures (including the burden of millions of dollars Seattle has to pay coaches who are no longer with the organization) and he refuses to consider renegotiating his bloated contract to ease salary cap issues. Wilson might just be the most overrated quarterback of this generation. The Seahawks would be crazy not to field offers to get rid of him.

  12. If I were a GM I would try the strategy of sucking for one year, getting the best QB available, surround him with premier talent, especially on defense, and plan on a playoff run in year 2 or 3 of his rookie deal. Veteran QBs are rarely worth it at market value. They can win an MVP and get you to the playoffs but if you haven’t found steals in the draft for the remainder of the team, you won’t win it all.

  14. If Seattle is ever looking at unloading Wilson (not sure why they would even consider it) this would be the time. He will be 33 this coming season. He had his best season this past year. Based solely on age, I don’t see his trade value going up. But he’s the Seahawks draw. He is very consistent. Why would they trade him?

    Unless Jacksonville was the team and they were looking to unload #1 (Lawrence), Minshew and additional picks, I would listen, but it doesn’t make sense. If the Jets came knocking offering the #2, Darnold, plus other picks, maybe I’d listen. Watson for Wilson? I wouldn’t make that trade if I were Seattle.

  15. They’d have to trade Wilson into a QB in the draft. I don’t see Seattle trading him for a different QB. They aren’t going to take back a nightmare contract so who would you trade him for? They do a decent job picking players so they haven’t yet been in a rebuild-type situation. And if you can’t be Kirk Cousins, being Russell Wilson has been pretty lucrative; more or less, he has bet on himself with his contracts.

  17. Russell Wilson is a special player…he is ranked #6 in most consecutive games started by an NFL quarterback, won NFL 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, throws a great deep ball, has 24 fourth quarter comeback wins…and my favorite stat, is one of 3 QBs in NFL history to have 250 Pass TD over their first 9 seasons behind Dan Marino and Peyton Manning…I recognize that Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes had a better year…congrats to them….

  18. These elite QB contracts take too large a slice of the pie. It can’t be beneficial to cohesiveness.

  19. They either need a new coach or trade him, they aren’t getting a ring with their current approach. I admit, I really want to see a team go that route just to see how it works out, but boy if they failed they’d be absolutely crucified.

  20. Ya all these calls are the agents looking for a big payday IMO. Stiring the pot and trying to get their guys new or bigger contracts.

  21. The Bears have offered Trubisky straight up for Wilson, Seattle has counter offered to the Bears, “do you want a second round pick also”
    Fred Edelstein reports…..

  22. You know the problem with trading Wilson eventually is you only end up trying to find another Wilson.

    Soon the chiefs will think about trading mahomes just to save some money, according to the modern nfl speculation machine.

    The Lions could use that draft capital to move up and snag a QB, then let him sit a year behind Goff. Goff can be cut after next season with a cap hit of $15 million, which won’t kill the roster if the guy taking his place is in a rookie deal.

  24. Is this the game teams are playing now, by winning a Super Bowl in the window of a rookie contract? Get them cheap, win now, and dump them. Rinse and repeat?

  25. Before the advent of the salary cap this rarely happened. But now. Free agency and the cap has made management of the cap a priority. Belichick and the patriots managed it well for an incredible 20 year span but it’s still very difficult. someday a quarterback will get 50 percent of the cap.

  26. No way they trade Wilson. It would take 5 firsts and a great player to trade him IMO. Which is too much for a team to give up and too much to not take if your Seattle. That is what it means being untradeable.

  27. With a no-trade clause in his contract, Wilson gets to determine where he will go.
    So what attracts Russell and Ciara? What’s his mantra? “Why not you”
    So think BIG – cities/ regional hubs with lots of media, fashion and advertising opportunities.

  28. Its obvious teams with rookie QB starters contracts are preferred, or becoming more appealing to teams. I agree QB contracts are getting out of hand for teams to be competitive.

  29. Tha Nino Man says:
    February 7, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Seahawks immediately took that phone # out of service.
    ————

    They then called back and said, sure get us Lawrence Taylor, Ronnie Lott, John Elway and 3 #1s before you ever call again about Russ.

