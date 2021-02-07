Report: Texans hire Ben McDaniels as assistant quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring Ben McDaniels as offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pep Hamilton is the team’s quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels arrives from the University of Michigan.

He began as an analyst under coach Jim Harbaugh before being promoted to receivers coach when Jim McElwain left the staff. McDaniels served as the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

McDaniels, 40, is the younger brother of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

He also has coached at Rutgers and with the Broncos, Bucs and Bears. McDaniels, who played quarterback at Kent State, was the quarterbacks coach in Denver when Tim Tebow was the quarterback and his brother was the head coach.