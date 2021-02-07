Rob Gronkowski has a special place in Super Bowl history

Getty Images

Tom Brady will get most of the attention, but Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is the other player who cemented a special Super Bowl legacy tonight.

Gronkowski had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs. This was Gronk’s fifth Super Bowl, and he now has 23 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowls.

In all three categories, Gronk is second in Super Bowl history behind Jerry Rice, who had 33 catches for 589 yards and eight touchdowns in Super Bowls.

Gronk played in four Super Bowls with the Patriots (he missed one with an injury) before retiring for a year and then coming out of retirement and playing for the Buccaneers. In Gronk’s 10 NFL seasons, his teams have always made it at least to the divisional round of the playoffs. He’s done a lot of winning, and has played very big in the biggest games.