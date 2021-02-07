Rob Gronkowski: This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski was retired.

And then Tom Brady decided to sign with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski is now a champion for the fourth time following Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over Kansas City. And while the man better known as “Gronk” may be predisposed to hyperbole, he wasn’t mincing words in his postgame press conference.

“It’s hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history,” Gronkowski replied when asked how he views winning this title with Brady. “I don’t know if it’s the greatest, but I would say it’s up there for sure. To come down here to Tampa, to come to an organization that was ready to win, come down here with the players — they’re all fantastic players, great guys, just everyone overall. I mean, the story is just unbelievable. It definitely ranks up there as one of my biggest accomplishments ever.”

Gronkowski was the Buccaneers’ leading receiver in Super Bowl LV, making six receptions for 67 yards with two touchdowns.

He said he’s planning on playing in the 2021 season.