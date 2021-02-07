Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl LV

USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since Week 16, Sammy Watkins is active for the Chiefs.

Watkins has not played since Kansas City clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC back on Dec. 27, having been sidelined by a calf injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice that he was confident Watkins would be able to play.

Watkins caught 37 passes for 421 yards with two touchdowns in the 2020 regular season.

After spending much of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with a barber who tested positive, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore are also active for Kansas City.

As expected, Le'Veon Bell (knee) is also active after he did not play in the AFC Championship Game.

There are no surprises on the Chiefs’ inactive list that includes cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, quarterback Matt Moore, and cornerback Chris Lammons.