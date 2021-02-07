The 2021 season starts in Tampa

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2021, 10:26 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
The 2020 season ended in Tampa. The 2021 season will start there.

The Buccaneers, winners of Super Bowl LV, will host the Week One opener on the first Thursday of the next season.

Here are the options, beyond the three NFC South rivals: Dolphins, Giants, Bears, Bills, and Cowboys.

The NFL usually looks for an interesting matchup. The most interesting would be the Saints, Bills, or Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers play at New England next year. That likely will be a prime-time game. (How about Thanksgiving night?)

Before we know it, the NFL will be removing the sheet on the full schedule. Whoever the opponent, expect to see the Bucs at home against someone.

  2. I was wondering if Brady would retire after the Super Bowl and then I saw New England on the schedule for next year. Revenge!

  4. Brady is going to be back again next year for number 8… Then he’s gonna retire… That’s right number 8 there’s no stopping him. Go ahead and doubt him I dare you

  5. Brady is the G-O-A-T. A true MVP and leader. Mahomes, don’t lose heart. You are the future. In time young grasshopper, in time.

  7. In next two months we may have a better idea of where some of the QB’ s will be ending up. At that point, other interesting games may develop. Right now, I’m thinking the Bills game is best. It’s against a very up and coming team & not in same Conference.

  8. jwaggys81 says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:27 pm
    Losers. Draft and develop your own qb. Another bought cc just like the Marlins
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Half the roster of most teams are comprised of players they never drafted, so there is that. I guess every team in the league are losers then, right? Another bought championship? You do know that there is a salary cap in the NFL. One team cannot just spend carelessly and without regard to how much money they pay everyone.

