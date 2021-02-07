The 2021 season starts in Tampa

Getty Images

The 2020 season ended in Tampa. The 2021 season will start there.

The Buccaneers, winners of Super Bowl LV, will host the Week One opener on the first Thursday of the next season.

Here are the options, beyond the three NFC South rivals: Dolphins, Giants, Bears, Bills, and Cowboys.

The NFL usually looks for an interesting matchup. The most interesting would be the Saints, Bills, or Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers play at New England next year. That likely will be a prime-time game. (How about Thanksgiving night?)

Before we know it, the NFL will be removing the sheet on the full schedule. Whoever the opponent, expect to see the Bucs at home against someone.