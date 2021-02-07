The Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2021, 10:12 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady switched teams before the 2020 season, but he wound up in a familiar place.

Brady threw three touchdowns in his first Super Bowl as a member of the Buccaneers and Tampa cruised to a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. The win took place at the Buccaneers’ home field and they are the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

The Chiefs took a 3-0 lead to open the scoring, but two Rob Gronkowski touchdowns put the Bucs in front and they extended their lead to 21-6 before halftime thanks to an Antonio Brown touchdown catch. That score was set up by a series of penalties on the Chiefs and they ended the game with 10 flags for 110 yards.

Some of those calls were questionable, but there’s little question about which team was better on Sunday. Brady was 21-of-29 for 201 yards to go with those three scores, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones ran for 150 yards, and Todd Bowles’ defense kept the Chiefs from getting comfortable all night.

Kansas City was 3-of-13 on third down and Bucs linebacker Devin White continued an outstanding postseason with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception in the final minutes that made it party time for the first team to win Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The win is the seventh Super Bowl title of Brady’s career and winning one away from New England likely seals his spot as the greatest quarterback to play in the NFL. It also comes at the end of as unusual a season as one could imagine, although seeing Tom Brady lift the Lombardi Trophy makes it feel like things haven’t gone as far off the rails as it may feel.

90 responses to “The Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV

  4. Brady is obviously the GOAT, but Todd Bowles defense really made Mahomes night s nightmare. Whoa.. 0 TDs

  9. Can’t wait till Brady retires. The game was ruined when he threw INT and refs gave him a let off. Joke. Mahomes, this defeat is not on you. Dissapointing SB, dont support any of these teams but refs ruined it.

  14. Mahomes has a purple heart. Dude is unreal. That being said, I don’t want to hear any Chiefs fans complain about the refs. Last year everyone saw all the non calls against the Niners that favored the Chiefs. It’s just how it goes. The Chiefs were dominated from start to finish. We get to see the greatest football player that has ever lived win another Superbowl. What a time to be alive. Congrats, Bucs! Tom Brady is the GOAT, period. It can’t even be debated.

  15. Did the Chiefs leave their ‘great’ qb back in Kansas City?
    not even a close game… NFC teams have played Bucs closer!

  20. They dismantled the best team in the league…
    What happens next year, with zero learning curve for Brady?!?
    G.O.A.T.

  25. Lol what if Brady gets 11 rings, he starts wearing them on his toes? Maybe a nose or earring.

  28. hobbescalvin says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:13 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Change my mind.

    —————-

    He has the highest winning percentage not just in football but also the other major sports.

  33. Gronk or the Defensive White for MVP.

    THe Defense stepped up big…those LOOONG KC field goals.

  34. sweetness says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:15 pm
    Can’t wait till Brady retires. The game was ruined when he threw INT and refs gave him a let off. Joke. Mahomes, this defeat is not on you. Dissapointing SB, dont support any of these teams but refs ruined it.
    xxxxxx
    Perhaps football isn’t your sport! Maybe follow soccer?

  37. This SB proved once again football games are won and lost in the trenches. Despite all the weapons on offense for the Chiefs if Mahomes is running for his life all game long it won’t make a difference.

  38. And just like that, these guys all have a Super Bowl ring:

    – Antonio Brown
    – Blaine Gabbert
    – Ndamukong Suh
    – Leonard Fournette
    – And Brady gets #7.

    Pretty incredible.

  39. Will anyone who still thinks Tom Brady is not the Greatest Quarterback of All Time please just shut the hell up now.

  41. Mahomes looked extremely pedestrian behind that middling o-line. It doesn’t seem like a sure bet for them to be perennial super bowl contenders from here on out after this. This could be a dynasty killer akin to the Seahawks losing to the Patriots.

  42. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    Welcome to the one year dynasty club chiefs fans!

    – Seahawks fans

    ______________________

    Say hi to the Eagles fans while you’re there

  43. Brady is the Greatest QB ever to play in the NFL.
    After tonight I have no problem saying this.
    Life long NY Giants fan.
    Congrats Bucs, their fans and to Brady for being a living, playing LEGEND.

  47. Bucs have a lot of free agents, especially on defense. Curious to see who stays. The defense was more a factor in their super bowl run than Brady.

  48. Congrats Bucs! Great team victory led by the best QB in the history of this league. Especially to Todd Bowles. Didn’t see that coming at all.

  49. Todd Bowled is the greatest defensive mind in football to hold the Chiefs without a TD. If he isn’t a head coach next year something is wrong.

  51. The Chiefs got rocked on all sides of the ball. Tommy did what he needed to do and the defense got in Mahomes head. Nice going Gronk and Tommy Boy!

  53. These are the same Refs that worked the NFCCG. All the calls were against my packers, none against the Brady.

  54. I forgot to turn the TV back to the game after half time. The officiating was atrocious. They let the Bucs play but not the chiefs. Not a fan of either team, but those calls and non calls made it obvious who the refs wanted to win.

  57. Blaming the officiating completely overlooks that Andy Reid gave this game away completely with poor clock management to end the first half. The Chefs had just scored, they were down 8 and getting the ball back to start the second half. They had momentum and Tampa was clearly willing to just let the half run out, as evidenced by their running a draw play on first down.

    Then Reid starts using ill advised timeouts. Okay the first one fair enough, he wants to see if he can get the ball back, but when Tampa runs for 9 on second down, why would you use a timeout before 3rd and 1? Absolute horrible clock management, he put his players in a position to end up taking those penalties, and being down 15 at the half instead of 8.

    Andy Reid may have won a Super Bowl last year, but he proved again tonight that he’s one of the worst coaches in the league at clock management.

  58. After so many people talking smack here after the game between the Bills and the Chiefs, I thought that Mahomes was God’s gift to football and could walk on water…I guess he can’t…Hmmmm…

  60. Hoping White or Barrett gets the MVP. Good for TB though, i guess we now know what the real deal in NE was all these years.

  62. Brady has to win 4 more to catch Bill Russell, but just making that statement is pretty crazy. 7 Super Bowl rings! And he brought in stars who were castoffs from the rest of the league. Great leadership.

  63. Congrats to JPP, 2 X World Champ, future ring of honor member. If they have to let you go because of salary cap, Gettleman should bring you back.

  64. Mahomes wasn’t full strength. You could see it in his eyes before the game. Like he didn’t want to be there. He was hurt, maybe concussed.

  65. Must be nice to just walk onto such a stacked team with so many top draft picks. He is the goat but still.

  66. I’m so upset. This should be the Packers championship. The Refs stole it from us and just stole it from KC. Stop the steal! NFL rigged

  69. Redemption for Coach Bowles after his ill fated tenure with the Jets. Congratulations on a stellar game plan.

  71. G-O-A-T any questions?

    ====
    Lol yes…go watch any Super Bowl game and Brady is continuously given calls when needed. He’ll never be the GOAT. Not even analyst can agree on it.

  73. D-Line MVP collectively. Shuts down PM and gets the ball back to Brady throughout the game. For once, just spot the most valuable – it was the defense, not the O. When the Pats beat the Rams 13-3 they gave it to Edleman. The D held pretty boy Goff to 3 points. It always goes to the O. Use some critical thinking and realize this defense was special, more so than anyone on the offense.

  74. Super impressive win for Brady but man between the heavy handed sjw stuff, dour commercials and boring football this was a very forgetable Superbowl.

  75. I know I should be thinking about Brady and the general spectacle of the Superbowl. But all I can think about is Mahomes running for his life play after play. I’ve never seen an offensive line fall apart like that.

  77. Wish SF got legit refs last yr. Regardless, congrats Bucs…you earned the trophy fair and square. Glad fans got to see an authentic championship. Thats all the fans want, NFL.

  78. The teacher ‘schools’ the student… Brady is > Muhomes to date, though I’ll still take the QB’s of 1950’s/1960’s vintage Starr, Unitas, Dawson and Jurgensen examples, over the modern day overhyped superstars since rule changes compromised the game beginning in the mid-1970’s and continuing to date. Yore was a tougher era compared this easiest era ever to win games, reach post season and pile up hollow stats, present.

    Too, I’ve been a Chiefs fan since 1963 but have to say this modern day collection theirs has been embarrassing and disappointing, nod on-field as well off-field conduct last few years. As such, seeing an Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Mathieu and the rest of the prima donnas get their tails kicked, I enjoyed thoroughly.

    Upshot: discipline on the Chiefs has been lacking for years… it starts at the top.

  79. The Bucs’ pressure on Mahomes and supreme coverage of Tyreek Hill was the story tonight. They learned their lesson from last time. And no, Mahomes is not overrated. The Bucs were just the more complete team. Congrats Bucs fans

  82. Congratulations to the Buccaneers. Total Domination. Now that they’ve won 2 titles, they should go back to the Creamsicles

  83. David Muehlhausen says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:33 pm
    G-O-A-T any questions?

    ====
    Lol yes…go watch any Super Bowl game and Brady is continuously given calls when needed. He’ll never be the GOAT. Not even analyst can agree on it.

    Yeah guy they pretty much ALL do
    Not just analyst but current and former PLAYERS and COACHES
    to be in denial now is just dumb

  84. Brady was the MVP for his execution, leadership and for instilling confidence in the whole organization.

  85. D-Line MVP collectively. Shuts down PM and gets the ball back to Brady throughout the game. For once, just spot the most valuable – it was the defense, not the O. When the Pats beat the Rams 13-3 they gave it to Edleman. The D held pretty boy Goff to 3 points. It always goes to the O. Use some critical thinking and realize this defense was special, more so than anyone on the offense.

    _____________________

    All the props to your team’s D. White, David, etc were special. THAT SAID, the only difference between this year and last was KC got away with about 50 blatant holds last year, and this year it wasn’t Bill Under the Table Vinovich in the stripes. None was bigger than that joke Wasp play that bosa completely wrecked until getting strangulated from behind. Or Dee Ford setting the edge than getting tugged out of the play to let Pat escape on 3rd down. Didnt see KC get away with that crap today, which was the absolute difference in outcomes.

  86. bestpackerfanever says:
    If Aaron Rodgers were the QB of the Bucs, they would have destroyed KC

    Last year it was “Imagine if Rodgers had Belichick”

  88. hobbescalvin says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:13 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Change my mind.
    ________________________________________

    Rodgers is a goat but a different kind. He was at home bleating and grazing while Brady was busy winning his 7th Super Bowl.

  89. Bucs outplayed the Chiefs. That’s it. Refs weren’t great but you gotta play better to win the big game.

