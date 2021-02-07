Three and out for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have down a nice job of converting on third downs this postseason. Not today.

In the first drive of Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers went three and out.

A first-down throw to receiver Chris Godwin gained two yards. Running back Leonard Fournette ran for three on second down.

On third down, the Chiefs brought the heat, quarterback Tom Brady hurried the throw, and the ball went off Godwin’s hand.

The Buccaneers punted. And thus ended the opening drive of Super Bowl LV.