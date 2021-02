Getty Images

The Buccaneers are putting the game away in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.

Although the drive ended with a punt, the Bucs kept the ball on the ground in a fourth quarter drive that gave the Chiefs the ball back with just 8:06 remaining and a 31-9 deficit.

A seventh Super Bowl ring is in Tom Brady‘s grasp, and it would take a miracle for the Chiefs to deny him at this point.

Brady has three touchdown passes and appears to be closing in on his fifth Super Bowl MVP.