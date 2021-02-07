Tom Brady: We’re coming back

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2021, 10:41 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

Tom Brady won a Super Bow title in his first season with the Buccaneers and he isn’t showing any signs of stopping at this point.

Brady was named the MVP of Super Bowl LV after throwing for three scores in Sunday’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs. The win was the seventh in Brady’s 10 trips to the Super Bowl, but any thoughts that he’d exit on high note were erased in his postgame comment.

“Oh yeah, we’re coming back,” Brady said after the game.

There was talk about the legacies of Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the days leading up to the game. Any question of Brady’s place among the best to ever play the game should be off the ledger given how things played out on Sunday.

22 responses to “Tom Brady: We’re coming back

  2. If I had that Defense, I would too. You get all the credit but the D is what won you this super bowl; many other too. However, look at what you may be losing this year and it’s always harder to repeat.

  4. bunners1 says:
    February 7, 2021 at 10:44 pm
    If I had that Defense, I would too. You get all the credit but the D is what won you this super bowl; many other too. However, look at what you may be losing this year and it’s always harder to repeat.

    Lame

  5. Tom Brady deserves his own section in Canton.. he’s beaten the best of his era. Brees, Manning, Rodgers, Mahomes, etc.
    There is Tom Brady and then everybody else.

  6. It’s really annoying how people acted like if Mahomes won he’d take over as GOAT from Brady. Like Montana and Bradshaw didn’t win 4 SBs each, or Aikman win 3 or others who’ve won multiple SBs. He’s very good, but let’s pump the brakes on the hyperbole.

  7. Bieniemy called an awful game tonight, and you know with Reid’s family issues right now that was all EB. I think we can all understand why he isn’t he a head coach.

  9. The NFL is the only sport where the Refs truly can put their fingerprints on deciding things with a variety of calls, Be it a TD or yards gain by calls of holding to pass interference. it started early in the first half where the KC saw a barrage of flags for 95yds of penalties that negated a brady Interception from one of the Worse calls you will ever see, while Tampa bay had 5yds worth of penalties.

  11. I loath the Chiefs. Andy and his pack of awful humans. Them getting embarrassed tonight. The world is at peace.

  12. Of course he’s coming back he told the world when he was 38 that he’d be playing until he was 45, and the world laughed at him, and here he is not only playing, but still winning Superbowls… it’s not even real anymore

  14. The Bucs D won that game. Not one TD and only 3 FGs of 30+, 40+ and 50+.

    Brady only threw 201 yrds…Gronk was a beast in this game.

    MVP should not have been Brady but a D player.

    Has there been a better player than Brady? I think so…Otto Graham for example went to 10 straight championships as a QB AND played defense as well. Has there been a player to win more SUperbowls though? No…and that does mean a lot…unless you talk about Jordan in the NBA and how Bill Russell won more championships.

  16. Remember when jerks like Earl Clark and Chris Jones proclaimed the Chiefs a “dynasty” last year? Yeah, that was smart.
    It’s not easy to win a Super Bowl. In fact, it’s really really hard to win a playoff game in the NFL. That’s what makes what Brady has done something that no other QB will ever come close to, let alone match. The salary cap makes it impossible. As much as I love Mahomes and hope he has an amazing career, let’s see what happens to this self-proclaimed dynasty over the next two years when salary cap hell comes calling for the Chiefs.

  17. People shouldn’t be treating Brady like a farewell tour. Yeah he’s 43, but the guy also threw 40 touchdown passes this year. There’s only one QB in the league who threw for more, and Brady just beat him on the road two weeks ago. And man, was he ever lights out tonight. I can’t help but root for him.

  20. I almost feel bad for the people still clinging onto their Brady hate. It just gets more embarrassing by the year, as Brady runs up the score on his legacy.

  21. Lance Armstrong was not as good as we all thought and had help with cheating.
    Same thing with Tommy Boy Cry Baby.
    Just no way he can be this good without cheating and help from the NFL refs.
    No. Way.

