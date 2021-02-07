Tyrann Mathieu: I’ve never really seen that side of Tom Brady

Getty Images

During the first half of the Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a fairly heated on-field exchange with the game’s eventual MVP, Tom Brady.

Mathieu would end up being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and CBS’ cameras caught Mathieu pointing a finger in Brady’s face. But the two would share words a few times over the course of the night.

After the game, Mathieu said he didn’t think the encounter and subsequent penalty affected his play.

“I thought I played as hard as I can today,” Mathieu said. “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Mathieu finished with three tackles, and had an interception wiped off the board due to a penalty.