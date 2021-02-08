Aaron Donald: I won’t be satisfied until we win Super Bowl

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became a three-time defensive player of the year on Saturday night, but the prize he really wants is one that he has never received in the NFL.

Donald told reporters on Sunday that he appreciates his play being noticed and rewarded, but that he’d rather be playing on Super Bowl Sunday than on a video conference. Donald has played in the game once and he said winning it is the one thing he really wants to accomplish.

“It’s a blessing,” Donald said, via the team’s website. “I always say the same stuff, you know — anytime you’re rewarded for the body of work you put in and people notice that, you’ll be happy about that. You’re accomplishing great things building to a legacy, but never satisfied. I know I still got a lot of work to do, a lot of room for improvement. The ultimate goal is to be holding that trophy up. That’s what we’re chasing, that’s what I’m chasing, that’s what I want to accomplish. And I until I accomplish that, I ain’t going to be satisfied.”

Donald’s comments came before the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Donald will have a chance to be part of the second team next year as the game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and sportsbooks list the Rams with 13-1 odds of being the Super Bowl LVI winner.