Antonio Brown would love to stick around for another year

Wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season and he’d like a longer run with the team in 2021.

Brown signed with the Bucs ahead of the end of his eight-game suspension and saw his first playing time since the second week of the 2019 season. He had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the first two playoff games.

He missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, but returned with five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 Super Bowl win. When it was done, Brown said he hopes to stick around the Bucs for another year.

“Man I’d love to, I look forward to going through the process, this is a great spot for me and I would love to come back and give it another shot at a 2-peat. . . . I would love to be back here next year. It would mean everything to be back. I’m just excited and super grateful,” Brown said.

With Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh also among the team’s impending free agents, there’s a lot for the team to sort out when it comes to building the roster for the next run. That will likely keep a decision on Brown’s future in Tampa from happening in the immediate future.