Britt Reid has had surgery since last week’s car crash

Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was not at Super Bowl LV because he was in a car crash in Kansas City on Thursday night that sent him and two children to the hospital.

The exact nature of Reid’s injuries are unknown, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that his son has had surgery since the crash. He added that his condition has improved.

Britt Reid hit two cars that were pulled over on the side of the road and a five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $300,000 for her medical care.

“My heart goes out to that young lady,” Andy Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I’m also a dad, so I get that.”

Reid told police officers that he had two or three drinks before driving on Thursday night and blood was drawn when he was taken to the hospital.