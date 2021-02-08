Browns promote Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator

Getty Images

After going 11-5 and winning a playoff game, the Browns are keeping their 2020 coaching staff together. But one of its members will have a new title for 2021.

Cleveland has promoted Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

Bloom joined the Browns’ staff last year as a senior defensive assistant after spending nine seasons with the Cowboys. He was Dallas’ defensive line coach from 2014-2015 and the team’s linebackers coach from 2018-2019.

“This means a lot,” Bloom said, via the team website. “It’s a great organization — head coach, coordinator, front office and ownership — everyone’s been terrific to work with. It means a lot they’re willing to give me a new title. I appreciate the opportunity to continue working and do my best to help the team win.”