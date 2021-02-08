Bruce Arians on Tom Brady: Bringing in a winner changed entire football team

Getty Images

As the winning coach and MVP of Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady had one more press conference on Monday morning and it provided one more chance for Arians to talk about what Brady’s arrival meant to the team.

Arians said that he thought the 2019 Buccaneers were “a very, very talented football team last year, but we really didn’t know how to win.” He called Brady a “winner” who ran the ship for the team and that his leadership “permeated through our whole locker room.”

“Knowing that he’d been there and done this, our guys believed it. It changed our entire football team,” Arians said.

Arians and Brady will be back for another try in 2021 and Arians said he believes the offense can be even better with a year under their belts. They also hope to have more of an offseason program than last year, but the way this season turned out should provide reassurance that things can go well regardless of how they’ll be working this spring.