Bruce Arians “very, very confident” Bucs can hold onto their free agents

Getty Images

When outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and wide receiver Antonio Brown met with reporters after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Sunday, both impending free agents expressed a desire to remain with the team in 2021.

Linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are also on track for free agency, which leaves General Manager Jason Licht with quite a bit to do if the team’s going to hold onto the core of their roster. At his Monday press conference, Arians said he believes Licht and the players will make it work out.

“I’m very, very confident,” Arians said. “I have all the trust in the world in Jason and what he would do. These guys, they have a bond. There will be dollars involved. But I think that this group is so, so close that sometimes dollars don’t matter. But we’re going to do everything we can to get the dollars right too because they earned it.”

The cap number for 2021 has not officially been set yet, but the Bucs would be under the projected cap $180 million and that money will be needed to bring the band back for another run.