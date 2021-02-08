Chiefs, Packers join Bucs as early betting favorites for Super Bowl LVI

Getty Images

Super Bowl LV has not been in the books for long, but it’s been long enough for sportsbooks to move on to futures betting on Super Bowl LVI.

The Buccaneers are not favored to repeat, but they have been installed as one of the favorites to win the NFC. William Hill has the Chiefs as 11-2 favorites to bounce back from Sunday’s loss with their second Super Bowl crown in the last three years.

The Packers opened slightly ahead of the Bucs, but both teams are now listed as 9-1 to take home the title. The Ravens and Bills are next at 12-1 with the Rams, 49ers, Saints, Browns, and Seahawks rounding out the top 10 at this point.

Much will change between now and next year’s Super Bowl. The current NFL champs are a good illustration of that. They were in the neighborhood of 60-1 when betting opened for Super Bowl LV, but acquiring Tom Brady made a big difference in their outlook for the season.

We can’t know if any moves will have the same kind of impact on the 2021 season, but pieces will start falling into place now that the 2020 campaign is officially in the books.