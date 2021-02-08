Chiefs RBs coach Deland McCullough leaving for Indiana

Getty Images

After losing to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs will have to find a new running backs coach.

Deland McCullough had held the position since 2018, but he’s departing the organization to become associate head coach/running backs coach at Indiana. He was previously the university’s running backs coach from 2011-2016.

“The opportunity to return to IU in this role is very special to me and my family,” McCullough, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Though McCullough is departing, there should be plenty of stability within head coach Andy Reid’s offensive staff. Coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract is set to expire, but Reid said the club will “get all that settled in the next week.”