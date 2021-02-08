J.J. Watt not happy his brother didn’t win defensive player of the year

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt has won the NFL’s defensive player of the year award three times. This year, he was hoping his brother would win it.

Instead, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt came in second to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who joined J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor as the only three-time defensive player of the year winners. J.J. made clear he has nothing but respect for Donald, but he wasn’t happy to see his brother come in second.

“Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player,” J.J. Watt wrote on Twitter. “I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category.”

Watt went on to show that his brother had more tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, pressures, quarterback hits, pass defenses and interceptions than Donald. That’s all true, but traditional statistics will always favor an outside linebacker like T.J. Watt over a defensive tackle like Donald. That doesn’t mean Watt is better than Donald.