Jerry Rice: Tom Brady can have the GOAT status

February 8, 2021
Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has sometimes been called the best player in NFL history, but Rice says he’ll hand that status to Tom Brady.

Rice said today on 95.7 The Game that he believes he played football during a tougher time than Brady, but he’ll still defer to those who call Brady the greatest.

“I don’t have seven Super Bowl rings, but I think I played in an era when football was more of a contact sport. You’re seeing a lot of that now — players are protected,” Rice said. “When you have seven rings, you’re doing something right. I think with Brady, he still wants to play. He said something about playing until he’s 45. I think he can do it now in this league because players are so much more protected. So, yeah, he can have that GOAT status. I never wanted that status anyhow.”

In 2010, NFL Network released a ranking of the Top 100 players of all time that had Rice No. 1. Another such list today would surely have Brady on top.

  1. Passive agressive Jerry Lee Rice, Sr. : “I was better because players are protected now.”

  2. Jerry… Brady has been playing for 21 years.. he was winning Superbowls back when players weren’t protected like they are today.. he missed almost an entire season to a torn ACL.. did Rice ever suffer a major injury?

  6. well jerry’s got a point. brady is always crying to the refs the minute anyone comes near him.

  7. He’s not wrong about the state of play, but they’re both great and would be on my Mt. Rushmore if I had to enshrine the four greatest. Brady is defying Father Time and is playing against elite players who grew up idolizing him. Receivers today try to outdo Jerry’s magic.

  8. …and Jim Brown played during a tougher time than Jerry Rice (and I haven’t heard many say Jerry Rice was better than Jim Brown any way)

  9. Rice had a HOF QB and played for a HOF coach for most of his career, so it’s kinda hard to tell how good he really was. Had he been on the Detroit Lions he might have been just another guy.

  10. Otto graham came from an era when you played defense as well. This GOAT talk is so recency biased. One of the best – I get…but so many different eras and all and rules and playing defense and offense and calling your own plays or having designated coordinators….it all makes it too murky and invalid.

  11. The cool thing is, this “GOAT” talk (Rice-Montana-Brady) all ties back in with the 49ers one way or another.

  13. Brady and Montana aee on a different planet when it comes to playing qb and being winners. For that reason calling Brady now and Montana before the best is a valid argument.

    But the best football players, imo is a little different. I would have Rice, Brown, Barry Sanders, and Reggie White at the top of that list.

  14. therealraider says:
    February 8, 2021 at 6:22 pm
    Jerry… Brady has been playing for 21 years.. he was winning Superbowls back when players weren’t protected like they are today.. he missed almost an entire season to a torn ACL.. did Rice ever suffer a major injury?
    ———–
    Back in 97 he tore his MCL and ACL in the season opener. I’m not a TB fan but do respect him. Sorry Jerry, nobody let him have GOAT status, he just freaking took it!

  15. Jerry Rice is a legend and I respect his body of work as the greatest receiver of all time. That said, most of his comments in recent memory reek of passive aggressiveness and insecurity.

  16. They both bent the rules so then there’s that. Easy there Jerry. How many QBs won rings with you? How many receivers has Brady got a ring with?

  17. Jerry Rice doesn’t want the GOAT status because he can’t have it. Brady took the GOQT status over 4 years ago.

