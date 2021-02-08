More than $300,000 in donations emerge for victim of Britt Reid crash

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Chiefs outside linebacker coach Britt Reid crashed his truck into a pair of cars that had been pulled over to the side of the road. A five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for the ongoing care of Ariel. To date, it has raised nearly $310,000.

“Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake,” said the message posted Sunday at the fundraising page. “No progress updates as of right now.”

Britt Reid reportedly remains hospitalized. He told police that he had consumed two or three drinks.

The incident has raised many questions like, for now, likely will remain unanswered. We extend ongoing best wishes to Ariel, her family, and all others impacted by this incident.