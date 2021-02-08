Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton

Getty Images

The Packers officially a pair of leaders for defense and special teams, as the club announced the hiring of Joe Barry and promotion of Maurice Drayton.

Barry will be Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. It’s his third time serving as a coordinator, having previously been in the role for Detroit (2007-2008) and Washington (2015-2016). Barry was the Rams’ assistant head coach and linebackers coach from 2017-2020. He’d accepted a job with the Chargers as defensive passing game coordinator, but will now instead head to Green Bay for a better position.

Barry and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were on the same coaching staff with the Rams in 2017 under head coach Sean McVay.

Drayton was the Packers’ assistant special teams coach for the past three seasons, predating LaFleur’s arrival as head coach by a year. He was previously the assistant special teams coach for the Colts from 2016-2017.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine and Drayton replaces Shawn Mennenga.