Patrick Mahomes will have toe re-examined Monday

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes said early last week his toe was close to 100 percent. He was fibbing.

A report earlier Sunday indicated the Chiefs quarterback is expected to undergo offseason surgery on the toe.

Mahomes wouldn’t blame the toe for the Chiefs scoring the fewest points they ever have with him at quarterback. He failed to throw a touchdown for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, against the Lions, a 34-30 victory.

“I mean, I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said. “It was . . . You battle through it. You’re playing football. You have to battle through injuries. We’ll look at it tomorrow, and we’ll make a final decision on it if we’re going to have to have surgery on it or not.”

With Mahomes’ toe less than 100 percent and a patchwork offensive line in front of him, the Bucs pressured him all night. He took three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

“I just think we weren’t on the same page as an offense in general,” Mahomes said. “I wasn’t getting the ball out on time. The receivers were running routes not exactly where I thought they were going to be out. The offensive line, they were good sometimes and sometimes they let guys through. When you’re playing against a good defense like that, you’ve got to be on the same page as the offense, and we weren’t today, and that’s why we played so bad.”