Report: 49ers want Josh Rosen back for 2021

Getty Images

The 49ers added quarterback Josh Rosen to their roster late in the regular season and they reportedly want to have more time with him in 2021.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team plans to tender Rosen a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. Doing so prohibits Rosen from speaking with other teams and would set the stage for an extended stay with the team.

Rosen was a Cardinals first-round pick in 2018 and was traded to the Dolphins after Arizona took Kyler Murray with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft. Miami cut him last September and he spent most of the season on the Buccaneers’ practice squad before the 49ers signed him ahead of their final two games.

The 49ers have been bandied about as a team that could make moves at quarterback this offseason. If they don’t, Rosen will likely be in the mix to back up Jimmy Garoppolo. C.J. Beathard is set for unrestricted free agency and Nick Mullens will be a restricted free agent.