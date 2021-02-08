Report: Eagles hiring Jemal Singleton as running backs coach

Getty Images

Jemal Singleton is returning to the NFL ranks after a month back in the college ranks.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reports the Eagles are hiring Singleton as their new running backs coach. Duce Staley held the job the past eight seasons before leaving for the Lions earlier this offseason.

Singleton has coached Joe Mixon, Gio Bernard, Marshawn Lynch, Marlon Mack and Frank Gore among others.

The Bengals parted ways with Singleton last month, and the University of Kentucky hired him Jan. 7.

Singleton began his NFL career in 2016-17 with the Colts. He spent one year with the Raiders before leaving for the Bengals.

He has spent more than a decade coaching in the college ranks.