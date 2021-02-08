Report: Giants hiring Rob Sale as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Giants have found a new offensive line coach.

New York will hire Rob Sale for the position, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He has been Louisiana’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2018.

Sale and Giants head coach Joe Judge worked together on Alabama’s coaching staff from 2009-2011. Judge was a special teams assistant and Sale was a strength and conditioning assistant and offensive analyst.

Sale replaces Marc Colombo in the full-time role, after Colombo was fired in November. Dave DeGuglielmo took over an an interim basis for the rest of the season but was not retained for 2021.